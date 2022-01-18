­­­Alexander & Baldwin Announces Reporting Information for 2021 Dividend Distributions

HONOLULU, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) today announced the allocations of the Company's 2021 dividend distributions on its common shares. The table below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the information on Form 1099-DIV.

A&B Logo 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Alexander & Baldwin)

Common Shares (CUSIP # 014491104)



Ordinary Income in 2021

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Total Non-Qualified Qualified 3/17/2021 3/18/2021 4/2/2021 $ 0.150 $ 0.150 $ 0.150 $ ─ 6/25/2021 6/28/2021 7/6/2021 $ 0.160 $ 0.160 $ 0.160 $ ─ 9/16/2021 9/17/2021 10/4/2021 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 $ ─ 12/22/2021 12/23/2021 1/6/2022 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 $ ─ Totals $ 0.670 $ 0.670 $ 0.670 $ ─

Shareholders of record should expect to receive IRS Form 1099-DIV ("1099-DIV") from Computershare, the Company's dividend paying agent. Shareholders of record will receive Forms 1099-DIV relating to the quarterly dividends paid or deemed paid in 2021. "Street name" shareholders should expect to receive their Forms 1099-DIV from their bank, brokerage firm, or other nominee. The amounts indicated on the 2021 Forms 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2021 federal income tax returns.

Investors are encouraged to seek legal and/or professional tax advice about the specific tax treatment of distributions paid by the Company for the 2021 tax year.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 11 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 147 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:

A&B Investor Relations

(808) 525-8475

investorrelations@abhi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.