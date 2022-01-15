Utah's First School Choice Expo to Take Place During National School Choice Week 2022 More than 400 community members expected to attend, celebrate diversity in education

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provo will join several major U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, Jersey City, and Colorado Springs, in hosting a school choice fair to shine a positive light on K-12 education on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Utah Schools Expo will be one of the largest celebrations taking place in Utah during National School Choice Week 2022, with several hundred community members in attendance.

More than two dozen educational institutions from across Utah — from military schools to private Christian schools to liberal arts public charter schools — will deck out tables showcasing their offerings at the expo. The upbeat event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will bring together staff, student representatives, and families to discuss their learning experiences and celebrate the diversity of education choices in Utah.

Freedom Preparatory Academy has led the way in planning the Utah Schools Expo, which will take place at the Utah Valley Convention Center at 220 W. Center St. As parents explore options for the 2022-2023 school year, children can enjoy free face painting, a photo booth, snacks, a balloon artist, and other entertainment.

This event is free and open to the public, and is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The Utah Schools Expo is a time where we can celebrate all education," said Hilary Cramer, community outreach and recruitment coordinator at Freedom Preparatory Academy. "In Utah, there are many options for our parents and students to find the best fit for any style of learning. This year we are celebrating School Choice Week with an expo showcasing and celebrating as many schools as possible. We love living in a state where options are abundant, and where families have the power to choose what is best for them."

Freedom Preparatory Academy, the event planner, is a tuition-free K-12 public charter school with campuses in Vineyard, Provo, and St. George.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

