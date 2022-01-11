TRIUMPH GROUP APPOINTS CRAIG COOPER TO VICE PRESIDENT, INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAIN AND OPERATIONS

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Craig Cooper to Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain and Operations. In this role, as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, he will have oversight of the Company's Operations, Quality, Engineering, and Supply Chain functions as well as oversee the Triumph Operating System (TOS) deployment efforts.

Mr. Cooper joined the Company in July of 2016 as Vice President, Supply Chain for Aerospace Structures and most recently served as the Vice President, Strategic Supply Chain for Triumph Group where he played a key role in our work transfer and inventory reduction efforts. Since joining Triumph in 2016, Craig has successfully implemented a center-led supply chain strategy in direct support of the One Triumph vision. His efforts to align and leverage the supply chain function across the corporation have resulted in significant improvements to the overall financial and operational results for Triumph.

Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Craig's process expertise, leadership, and collaboration skills will serve the company well as we prepare for post-COVID OEM production and MRO ramp-ups."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

