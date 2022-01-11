Tiled's Content Technology Marks Rapid Growth With 3 Award Wins and Scaling Microapp Engagement

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiled , the interactive content platform for deeper engagement, is proud to report record growth and accolades driving its momentum into 2022.

Following an inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, close of a Series A funding round, and gaining strategic partnerships with Adobe and Seismic, Tiled continued its velocity throughout 2021, reporting significant growth indicators, including a 33% increase in employee headcount, adding over 100 new customers, and more than doubling year-over-year revenues. Additionally, in Q4 alone, Tiled garnered prestigious awards from Digiday, The International Content Marketing Association, and MarCom for its no-code, interactive content technology.

"The response to Tiled over the last year has really highlighted the need for a better content development and delivery experience for enterprise teams, organization-wide. As our business scales, thanks to our incredible customers, employees, and partners, it's important that we can continue to scale the product to meet their needs for better audience engagement and actionable analytics," said Tiled founder and CEO Darrell Swain. "Tiled being recognized as an innovative solution in multiple areas helps us know we're on the right track."

The 2021 Digiday Technology Awards recently honored Tiled as the "Best Content Marketing Platform" winner, for helping enterprise sales and marketing teams replace static promotional materials with interactive, digital content for deeper engagement via its microapp technology.

The Tiled platform also powered the revamping of Paycor's internal communications content strategy, earning an award from The Interactive Content Marketing Association for "Best Use of Innovative Technology." And Tiled's microapp technology was a 2021 MarCom Awards Gold Winner for strategic marketing communications solutions. Earlier in the year, Tiled also took home a Gold Stevie Award for "Best Marketing Solution" and an HR Tech Award for "Best Enterprise Solution."

As companies embraced hybrid working, Tiled's microapp technology played a key role in their customers' digital transformation strategies, equipping enterprise teams with the ability to easily replace traditional content formats with interactive experiences to better reach and engage with external and internal audiences. To date, Tiled customers have created over 2,600 microapps, delivering over 6.4 million user sessions.

Tiled has recently released integrations with HubSpot and plans to continuously improve its product to meet growing demand.

For more information, visit tiled.co .

About Tiled

Tiled is an interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily. Our no-code story builder lets sales, marketing, creative, and HR teams assemble and share their content anywhere, anytime, with actionable analytics to scale their impact.

