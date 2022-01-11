Nuspire Recognized as a 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation' for Sixth Year

COMMERCE, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced today that it has been named the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In the Nation, and in Denver and Detroit for 2021 by the National Association for Business Resources.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In The Nation releases the results of the spring, summer, fall and winter applications. The fall Best and Brightest National winners honored 167 winning organizations from across the country out of 1,500 nominations. This year is the sixth year Nuspire has been named a Best and Brightest winner in the nation, the first year to be recognized as a Denver winner and the ninth year as a Metro Detroit winner.

"One of our biggest priorities at Nuspire is creating and maintaining a culture where our team feels appreciated, empowered and challenged with exciting opportunities on a daily basis," said Lewie Dunsworth, Nuspire CEO. "I am honored and proud of our company being part of an exclusive group of businesses in Denver, Michigan and across our Nation that believe employee engagement and satisfaction is a critical part of business success."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for Program identifies and honors companies from across the nation based on their compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance. Winners of the competition deliver exceptional human resource practices and have a remarkable commitment to their employees.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @NuspireNetworks.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com for more information.

