Nielsen Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and Media Partner CNBC

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) was named one of America's most JUST Companies in 2022 by JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC, making this the fifth year in a row Nielsen has been recognized as part of the JUST 100 list for its commitment to serving its employees, clients, communities, environment and shareholders. The annual JUST 100 list is a ranking of ESG and stakeholder performance. Nielsen ranked third out of 15 media companies and 87 out of all companies, with its highest issue scores in human rights, customer privacy and community development.

The JUST 100 list was created to evaluate and celebrate, U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products, and protecting customer privacy.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by JUST for the fifth year in a row as a company doing right by our employees and our communities," said David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer of Nielsen. "As a leading data and analytics company, we are particularly proud of the recognition of our privacy practices and are committed to serving our employees and clients by prioritizing ethical leadership, long-term financial growth and fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace."

For its annual Rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused Issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, surveying more than 150,000 participants since 2015. The 2021 Annual Issues Survey was conducted in association with SSRS – an objective, non- partisan research institution that provides scientifically rigorous statistical surveys – among a general population sample of 3,000 U.S. adults.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

