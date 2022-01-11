NASA, NOAA to Announce 2021 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate researchers from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2021 during a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 13.
Audio of the call will stream live on NASA's website. Participants include:
- Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York
- Russ Vose, chief of the analysis and synthesis branch of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina
NASA and NOAA are two keepers of the world's temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth's surface temperatures and changes based on historical observations over oceans and land.
For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:
