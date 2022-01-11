Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the U.S. are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling.

Girl Scout Cookie Season 2022 Kicks Off Nationally, Inspiring Innovation Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the U.S. are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally, bringing back the classic family favorites, plus the newest addition to the lineup: Adventurefuls™. Girl Scouts across the country will embark on a new adventure with the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls: the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. In prior years, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts quickly and cleverly adapted their selling methods to replace the iconic in-person cookie booths with new, innovative options. For the 2022 season, councils are monitoring local data and mandates and are prepared for a successful season of cookie selling, whether digitally, in-person, or both.

For the first time, Girl Scouts across the United States will offer Adventurefuls™ alongside other national favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®. An indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls™ take cookie lovers on a delicious taste of adventure, just like Girl Scouts take on their own amazing adventures all year long.

For the past two seasons, girl entrepreneurs hosted virtual cookie booths and drive-thru contactless cookie stands, as well as learned about the distribution process behind food delivery services through hands-on order fulfillment. In real-time with the entrepreneurial community across the country, Girl Scouts practiced adaptability and resilience to innovate solutions to unprecedented challenges.

"In 2021, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses so they could continue to use their cookie funds to power experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box."



On-Demand Delivery Exclusively Powered by DoorDash, Available Nationwide in February

Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies has never been easier. A new national collaboration with DoorDash, the on-demand delivery platform, ensures girls remain at the center of innovation as they offer consumers the option to order cookies on-demand. GSUSA and DoorDash are making it possible for consumers in participating markets nationwide who don't already know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies for on-demand delivery or for pickup at a nearby booth. As part of the entrepreneurial experience, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, while partnering with DoorDash's technology and team. In select areas, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies in January for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app, with expanded on-demand delivery beginning in February. As always, all proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops and the local councils, powering amazing experiences for girls and facilitation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

"As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand, while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses," said Shanna Prevé, DoorDash's VP of strategic partnerships and business development. "Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops."

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies, so contact your local council for more information. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies in a few different ways:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Visit https://bit.ly/3E7ViYa for Terms and Conditions. Visit https://bit.ly/3Fajz0V for the SMS Privacy Policy.

Visit DoorDash.com or download the app to find out if and when on-demand delivery is available in your area by searching for "Girl Scouts." If not immediately available, continue to check back in to find a local troop nearby.

February 18 , enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at Beginning, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.



