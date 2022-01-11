Full Circle Insights' Journey Explorer Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

SAN MATEO, Calif, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights®, maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today announced Journey Explorer, an extension of the company's award-winning Digital Source Tracker, has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"The Journey Explorer is a unique solution in the MarTech industry, as it is the only tool on the market that allows marketers to effectively track multiple digital and offline channel campaigns using both funnel metrics and attribution models to discover which marketing efforts are having the biggest impact on prospects," said Bonnie Crater, CEO & President of Full Circle Insights. "We're incredibly honored that Full Circle Insights has been recognized for the second year in a row, amongst the most innovative offerings of the year and we look forward to bringing marketers additional impactful products in 2022."

Launched in May 2021, the Journey Explorer allows marketers to visualize various touchpoints over time for a prospect or customer, from both digital and non-digital sources. An extension of Full Circle's popular attribution product, Digital Source Tracker, the Journey Explorer features customizable charts that lay out customer interactions with the brand across several of the most popular digital platforms, including digital advertising, social channels, and other digital outreach campaigns.

With Journey Explorer, B2B marketers no longer have to wonder how a customer progressed through the sales and marketing funnel. With the ability to visually track a prospects' journey, marketers get a rare all-in-one view into every brand touchpoint that occurs with a customer, From the point when an opportunity is created to when the sale closes, these insights allow B2B marketers to see which channels, vendors and programs drive, accelerate and influence revenue – and adjust marketing spend accordingly.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Full Circle Insights as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. For more information go to fullcircleinsights.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Gab DePietro

Next PR

gdepietro@nextpr.com

Maria Jimenez

Chief Operating Officer

Business Intelligence Group

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.