Cigna Recognized as One of America's Best Corporate Citizens For the Third Time by JUST Capital and CNBC

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, was today named one of America's Most JUST Companies, making this the third year that the organization has been recognized for its corporate citizenship. The company has taken leadership positions on a variety of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues including pay parity, workforce diversity, climate impact, and community involvement.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

"In these uncertain times, Cigna's commitment to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind for those we serve and the communities in which we live has never been more important," said Kari Knight Stevens, vice president and chief counsel, Cigna. "Working to understand what is most important to all our stakeholders – from our customers and clients to our employees and our shareholders – is foundational to the success of our business and our society. We are honored to be recognized again for this important work, and are committed to deepening our connections in the year ahead to help improve the health of people, communities, and the environment."

JUST Capital is an independent non-profit organization widely regarded as the leading platform for tracking, measuring, and improving corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. More information about Cigna's work to support its stakeholders is available in our latest corporate responsibility report.

For its annual rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes towards responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

