Alteryx Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the analytics automation company, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13725938. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx, the analytics automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA™). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com.

