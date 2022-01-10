Turo Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo Inc. ("Turo") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Turo intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TURO".

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Allen & Company and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers. Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, LionTree Advisors, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022 or by telephone at (212) 339-2220 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, Canada, and the UK. Whether you're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up.

