Remedium Bio, Inc. announces research agreement to evaluate platform technology in Diabetes with the University of Massachusetts Boston

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedium Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Massachusetts Boston to complete pre-clinical efficacy studies on Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes pipeline candidates. The collaboration will evaluate platform technology for the treatment of Diabetes, with translational potential to the broader Remedium pipeline of single-injection potentially disease-modifying gene therapies.

The research is being led by Dr. Kai Zou, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Department of Exercise and Health Sciences under the Robert and Donna Manning College of Nursing and Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Boston. Dr. Zou's laboratory has expertise in characterizing metabolic dysfunction associated with Diabetes and has extensive know-how in the fields of endocrine dysregulation, insulin resistance, impaired glucose metabolism, and associated molecular pathophysiological mechanisms. Dr. Zou has extensive expertise in endocrinology having generated high-impact publications in journals including the Journal of Physiology, Surgery, Physiological Genomics, and International Journal of Obesity.

"The initiation of this research program is a transformational milestone for Remedium" said Frank Luppino, CEO of Remedium Bio. "Through this partnership, Remedium will expand its development portfolio and validate our gene-therapy dose-adjustment platform, which has broad therapeutic applicability beyond the currently targeted indications".

About Remedium

Remedium Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies for a broad range of highly debilitating diseases. The company's R&D approach focuses on modularly combining proven technologies to treat well-characterized disease pathology streamlining and de-risking elements of the product development process. Remedium's pipeline includes a lead candidate first-in-class, single-injection, potentially disease-modifying gene therapy treatment for Osteoarthritis and gene therapy treatments for the management of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes.

About UMass Boston

The University of Massachusetts Boston is deeply rooted in the city's history, yet poised to address the challenges of the future. Recognized for innovative research, metropolitan Boston's public university offers its diverse student population both an intimate learning environment and the rich experience of a great American city. UMass Boston's colleges and graduate schools serve 16,000 students while engaging local and global constituents through academic programs, research centers, and public service.

