Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2021 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2021 on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00-15:00 CET

Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d62d2jgq

Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

United Kingdom Intl.: +44 3333000804

United States of America: +1 6319131422

Sweden: +46 856642651

Confirmation Code: 90081580#

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until February 28, 2022.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com

Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

