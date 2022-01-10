Darrick Weeks Joins Marine Credit Union as President and Chief Executive Officer

LA CROSSE, Wis., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrick Weeks has joined Marine Credit Union as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Darrick Weeks has joined Marine Credit Union as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Weeks has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and began his work in the credit union space in 1995. Across his career, he has held roles as CEO, COO and other executive-level positions. Most recently, he served as a consultant supporting credit unions around the country in market analysis and strategic planning.

Throughout his career, Weeks' emphasis has been on evolving organizations and motivating teams to top performance. He has also demonstrated a strong commitment to community, engaging on behalf of credit unions and personally.

"Marine's mission is deeply rooted in the credit union philosophy of people helping people and that is one of the first things that attracted me to this opportunity," said Weeks. "I am excited to begin working with the team at Marine Credit Union to make a difference for our employees, members and the communities we serve."

In his new role, Weeks will support Marine's focus on moving members from a place of financial need to a life of ownership and giving back. His values are anchored in developing people and delivering exceptional service, and he believes making a positive impact is one of the most important measures of success.

Weeks assumes the role of President and CEO from Marine's current interim CEO, Tom Knothe.

"The Marine team is deeply dedicated to our mission of advancing people's lives, and Darrick is a true believer in our mission," said Knothe. "He has a proven track record of enabling team members to provide outstanding member service, and we are excited about the experience, vision and leadership he brings to Marine."

About Marine Credit Union

Marine Credit Union is built upon the strong belief that members are more than a credit score, and we are committed to providing financial services to all members of the community—including those with past financial challenges. Marine will continue our long-standing tradition of delivering personalized lending solutions to fit our members' individual needs. Marine Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving members with office locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. For more information, connect with us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

