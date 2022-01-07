That's a Wrap: CES 2022 Concludes In Person with Innovation to Better the World <span class="legendSpanClass">CES convenes exhibitors, government officials and thought leaders, furthering global businesses</span>

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2022 concluded today, following a week filled with thousands of product debuts unveiling innovation that will better the world and solve global challenges. More than 2300 exhibiting companies from around the world, including more than 800 startups, launched products featuring innovation across artificial intelligence, automotive technology, digital health, smart home and more. After nearly two years, CES returned 'home' to Las Vegas welcoming well over 40,000 attendees in person, including 1800 global media, across 11 indoor and outdoor venues. The show was truly a global event, with 30% of attendees traveling from outside the US – representing 119 countries.

"Innovation came to life this week at CES 2022 – with technologies that will reshape industries and provide solutions to pressing worldwide issues from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability and beyond," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES. "The CES show floor buzzed with the joy of human interaction and a five-sense innovation experience with products that will redefine our future and change our world for the better."

"CES 2022 furthered global business this week, as our industry gathered – many for the first time in two years – to collaborate, forge partnerships, make deals and advance the economy," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. "After two years of not being able to connect in person, we were thrilled to welcome our industry back together again face-to-face to experience the latest innovation at CES 2022."

Key Trends at CES 2022

CES 2022 featured transformative technologies that will spur business and shift markets, with major brands including Bosch, Canon, Hisense, HTC, LG Electronics, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Panasonic and Qualcomm. Key trends included:

Automotive Technology

Vehicle technology was front and center at the show, with more than 190 automotive companies exhibiting, with companies including BMW, Hyundai, Indy Autonomous Challenge, Stellantis and VinFast, Vietnam's first automaker.

Digital Health

The latest in telemedicine, connected health devices and improved health features on wearables were highlights, allowing consumers to take better control of their own health with exhibitors such as Abbott, Essence and Baracoda Daily Healthtech.

Artificial Intelligence

Prevalent throughout the show was artificial intelligence, making products and technologies smarter, more efficient and customizable, advancing nearly every major industry from agriculture to healthcare, automotive, manufacturing and entertainment. Companies included John Deere, featuring the first fully autonomous tractor, and Beyond Honeycomb, with an AI-enabled robot to prep and cook customizable meals.

Startups

More than 800 startups from 19 countries were featured in Eureka Park, the startup hub for CES 2022, including the SkyDrive air taxi; ScenTronix with its EveryHuman algorithmic perfumery and Orbisk, an AI-powered fully automated food waste monitoring system. The Venetian Expo also featured a first-time European Pavilion highlighting the latest tech advancements from Europe.

Keynotes

The CES keynote stage featured leaders across global industries. Top executives delivered addresses including J.H. Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) division at Samsung Electronics; Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors and Robert B. Ford, president and CEO of Abbott, the first healthcare keynote in CES history. Emmy-award winning FOX Business anchor Liz Claman and owners of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), Erin and Faith Ozmen, spoke during the CES Leaders in Technology Dinner.

With more than 40,000 attendees, CES 2022 was able to successfully gather the industry together in person with praise from the US Travel Association on the show's protocols. Health protocols were put in place for in-person attendance, including proof of vaccination, required masking indoors, testing and social distancing measures.

"CES offers ScenTronix a platform to directly connect with end consumers, potential business partners and investors," said Frederik Duerinck, founder and CEO of ScenTronix, a startup within Eureka Park. "It's an enabler for our next step in rolling out the next phase of expansion into the US."

Those in the industry unable to attend CES in person can access the show digitally through January 31. Web Summit was selected as the digital platform provider for CES 2022. The technology benefits both in-person and digital attendees.

Exhibit sales for CES 2023 are already off to a strong start, with CES returning to Las Vegas January 5-8, 2023.

Visit CES.tech for highlights from the show including keynotes, sessions, product announcements and show floor coverage. Download CES b-roll and view the high-res image gallery here.

