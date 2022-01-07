Li Jian Quan, Chairman of WINNER MEDICAL Co., Ltd., Was Invited to "DIALOGUE PROGRAM" in CCTV-2 (China Central Television)

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of January 1, Li Jian quan, chairman of Winner Medical, was a guest on "DIALOGUE PROGRAM" in CCTV-2 (China Central Television) as a representative of entrepreneurs. In the interview, he said that only by insisting on innovation can we better serve the healthy life of the whole people.

I. WINNER MEDICAL has focused on quality and specialized in cotton for 30 years

In the past 30 years, WINNER MEDICAL started from OEM business in an international trade and has continued to evolve to lead the domestic health field. In November 2021, Winner Medical was selected as the third batch of manufacturing single champion products with its self-developed cotton spunlace non-woven fabric and products.

The innovation of cotton spunlace non-woven fabrics begins with the continuous pursuit of quality. The original intention of Winner Medical changes the situation that traditional textile gauze may cause infection due to thread drop. At that time, Winner Medical was already a listed company, but Li still chose to participate in studying new technologies personally. "A full 18 hours, after 21 experiments, we finally succeeded in developing a new material, and the engineers were so tired that they lay on the ground." Li Jian quan recalled the memory of success. The transformation process is even longer. "It took 537 tons of cotton and more than 2 years to transform it into a product after 2,156 experiments," he said.

According to Li Jian quan, all-cotton spunlace non-woven fabrics have been patented in dozens of countries and regions after being formed. After that, Winner Medical applied the cotton spunlace non-woven fabrics to the civilian consumption field, creating a new market segment of health consumer products in China. In addition, Winner Medical has also participated in setting 14 relevant national and industry standards. Based on technological innovation, Winner Medical has completed all aspects of the development and application of cotton.

II. Create value with innovation, change the world, and care for health

For the relationship between business and society, WINNER MEDICAL creates three priority principles to interpret: quality prior to profit, brand prior to speed, and social value prior to corporate value. In the early days of the COVID-19, the situation was urgent, the price of imported protective materials continued to rise and the production capacity was insufficient. Among Chinese manufacturers, only Winner Medical had N95 masks that can supply to the market, and the masks were kept in response to emergencies after the SARS epidemic many years ago. In the early stage of the COVID-19, protective clothing and other materials were still in short supply. Winner Medical has stepped up in research and development and produced a new type of protective product that combines cotton in only 15 days, providing a powerful and more comfortable promises to doctors and patients.

WINNER MEDICAL takes cotton as the core, creates a full-cotton development model, and insists on making use of natural cotton. Winner Medical's vision protects not only people's health but also the environment. And Winner Medical's series of industries help to expand cotton production areas and reduce the use of chemical fiber. What's more, what Winner Medical did contributes to carbon reduction and environmental protection, which is meaningful to the environment.

In the past 30 years, WINNER MEDICAL has changed itself and the industry, insisting on "Cotton changes the world", based on "Serving the healthy life of the whole people". As for the long-term goal of the company, Li Jianquan concluded: "We have led the industry to the world, and in the future, we will lead the brands in this industry to the world."

