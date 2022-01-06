Aperture, LLC announces the purchase of Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced its partnership with Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC ("BRT") today. BRT, co-founded by Dr. Judson Welcher, Ph.D., in 1994, is a premier provider of biomechanical and accident reconstruction forensic engineering services based in Long Beach, California. Dr. Welcher is joined by his four partners, Mr. Daniel Voss., Mr. Bryan Randles, Mr. Isaac Ikram, and Mr. Christopher Furbish in completing this transaction.

"We are excited to welcome our new BRT colleagues to the Aperture team," commented Mr. Robert E. Joyce, Jr., President and CEO of Aperture. "We are humbled to have the collective expertise, professionalism, and experience of Jud, Dan, Bryan, Isaac, and Chris join us as we continue to build the Aperture service offer across the country, and we look forward to working with the BRT team during our journey ahead. The addition of their preeminent expertise to the team significantly expands the value we collectively bring to our clients."

Dr. Judson Welcher, President of BRT, commented on behalf of his partners: "Our partnership with Aperture is the start of a new and exciting period of growth for BRT. We believe this partnership will enhance our service to existing clients and allow us to serve a larger national customer base, establishing new groundbreaking channels in research, testing, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, and human factors."

Mr. John Oakes, THP Principal and Aperture Board Member, added "We are excited to welcome BRT to the Aperture platform. The BRT team's subject matter expertise, market-leading research, and in-depth testing greatly expand and build upon the existing Aperture service offering. We look forward to further supporting Aperture in its strategic initiatives as a market leader in the forensic engineering space."

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic engineering services primarily in the areas of premises liability, workplace safety, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, human factors, and construction defect analysis (www.aperturellc.com). Aperture is comprised of the following partner companies - Wexco International, Scientific Analysis, VA Forensics, American Bio Engineers, and now Biomechanical Research & Testing - and has its headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with additional locations in Texas (Dallas and Cedar Park), Nevada (Las Vegas), and California (Carlsbad, Berkeley, Marina del Rey, and Long Beach) .

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas.

