Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Production Power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of mobile power generation, distribution and temperature control equipment backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners, today announced that it has acquired Production Power & Air ("Production Power"), a premier provider of power generation and temperature control services operating in the Southeastern U.S.

Production Power, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, provides temporary power generation, power distribution, and climate control services for the special event and entertainment industries. CEO and Founder Ron Watkivs will continue with CES Power to lead business development for the Southeast region.

The addition of Production Power expands CES Power's operating coverage in the Southeast including the attractive Miami market. Production Power will also benefit from CES Power's planned substantial investment in the company's commercial and operational capabilities to better serve its customers.

"We are excited to welcome Production Power to the CES Power team. The addition of Production Power reinforces our vision to grow our platform alongside customer demand, and we will now be better positioned to serve the strong and growing Southeast market," said Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power.

"Joining CES was a perfect fit given our similar culture and mindset for being leaders in the special event and entertainment industries," said Mr. Watkivs. "We will now be able to offer our current and future customers the same level of superior service supported by a bigger team and a larger fleet at our immediate disposal. We look forward to expanding our business under the CES banner."

CES Power, which was acquired by AIP in June 2021, will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest. The Production Power acquisition represents AIP's fourth transaction in the previous 12 month period. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Production Power is an example of AIP's focus on accelerating CES Power's growth through targeted add-on acquisitions," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at AIP. "We are confident that the combination of Production Power's product offering with CES's strong operating expertise will drive continued growth throughout the Southeast, which is quickly becoming the market of choice for the live events industry."

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a lower and middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. The Company offers a full range of technology driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com.

