­­­Vuzix Collaborates with European Optical Group Fielmann and TeamViewer to Support the Enterprise Workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a collaboration with the Fielmann Group, one of the largest optical groups worldwide and market leader in Central Europe, and TeamViewer, an AR productivity solution platform provider and Vuzix value-added reseller (VAR).

Fielmann currently supports more than 11,000 enterprise customers and provides individual workstation and protection glasses, as well as hearing protection, to more than 100,000 employees across Europe. Fielmann also has an existing relationship with TeamViewer and is currently assisting companies with the selection of suitable glasses and the fitting of smart glasses and training of their staff. Through this collaboration with Fielmann, Vuzix will be able to offer its customers a variety of purpose-built glasses frames that provide the enterprise worker with options that are comfortable, attractive and support all day usage in enterprise to compliment the enterprise leading Vuzix M400™ and Vuzix M4000™ smart glasses.

"Vuzix is an industry leader that fields a competitive family of smart glasses and we are proud to have them support smart glasses frames from Fielmann," said Clemens Schneider, Director Sales Optics at Fielmann. "Fielmann is focused on creating productivity, efficiency and cost savings for our enterprise clients and digitizing the eyewear industry with smart glasses solutions for final customers."

"The combination of Fielmann smart glasses frames with Vuzix smart glasses powered by TeamViewer Frontline and other software solution offerings provides fashion friendly, comfortable, and vision correction script-capable wearable options for frontline workers to allow them to work safer, more efficiently and longer," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

Vuzix and TeamViewer will jointly demonstrate purpose-built fashion friendly smart glasses frames from Fielmann with TeamViewer Frontline running on Vuzix smart glasses at CES 2022 from January 5th to 7th at the Vuzix booth (#17075) located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

About the Fielmann Group

The Fielmann Group is a stock-listed family business based in Hamburg, Germany. As the most customer-centric provider of eyewear and hearing aids, the company serves 27 million active customers through an omnichannel platform comprised of digital sales channels as well as 900 retail stores across 16 countries. The vertically integrated business model allows Fielmann to provide customers with the most attractive product selection, outstanding service and the guaranteed best value for money.

The company covers the whole value chain of the optical industry, as designer, manufacturer and optical retailer. Learn more about Fielmann's attractive offers for enterprise customers on the German website at https://firmenkunden.fielmann.de/

