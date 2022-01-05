SANTA MARGHERITA USA ACQUIRES MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ROCO WINERY

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita USA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, has acquired majority ownership of ROCO Winery in Oregon.

ROCO Winery was founded in 2001 by Rollin & Corby Stonebraker-Soles. Located in the Willamette Valley region, ROCO wines are highly regarded, with significant critical acclaim. Under the winemaking leadership of Rollin, ROCO Winery produces a range of wines, including pinot noir, chardonnay, and sparkling wines. The winery has been awarded over 100 scores between 90-95 points from prominent wine publications throughout the past decade.

"When we started Santa Margherita USA, our vision was to create a robust and relevant wine company featuring the best of key regions," said Vincent Chiaramonte, President & CEO of Santa Margherita USA. "ROCO is one of the most awarded and respected wineries in Oregon. After meeting Rollin and Corby, we knew it was the next step in continuing to build on that vision. They share our mutual values, and ROCO Winery will be a welcomed addition to our portfolio."

"Our affinity and admiration for the U.S. made the location of our first international winery venture a natural choice. The U.S. marketplace is dynamic, and we believe in the quality of Oregon wines, specifically from the Willamette Valley region," said Gaetano Marzotto, Chairman of the Board, Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo.

"We are excited to become part of the Santa Margherita USA family and to be part of the future for ROCO Winery," said Rollin Soles, Founder & Winemaker for ROCO Winery. "This new partnership will allow us the ability to continue making wines that are a true expression of their place."

Stoel Rives LLP represented Santa Margherita USA, and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP represented ROCO Winery in the negotiation of this agreement.

The timing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory processes and approvals.

ABOUT SANTA MARGHERITA USA

Santa Margherita USA is a fine wine import company representing premium and ultra-premium wine estates. Santa Margherita USA represents over ten world-renowned wineries throughout the United States, including Santa Margherita, Ca' del Bosco, Masi, Kettmeir, Lamole di Lamole, Sassoregale, Torresella, Feudo Zirtari, Fattoria Sardi, Cà Maiol, and Cantina Mesa. The wine portfolio is a dynamic and diverse mosaic of Italy's finest wine regions, including the Veneto, Alto Adige, Franciacorta, Lugana, Tuscany, Sardinia, and Sicily. www.santamargheritausa.com

ABOUT SANTA MARHGERITA GRUPPO VINICOLO

Founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto, the Santa Margherita Wine Group incorporates ten different estates in some of the most beautiful wine-producing regions in Italy: Eastern Veneto, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene, Trentino-Alto Adige, Lugana, Franciacorta, Chianti Classico, the Maremma, Sicily and Sardinia. Through the Santa Margherita, Torresella, Kettmeir, Ca' del Bosco, Cà Maiol, Lamole di Lamole, Vistarenni, Sassoregale, Terrelíade and Cantina Mesa brands, it represents one of the most significant clusters in the Italian wine sector, with over 20 million bottles sold in 2020 in 96 countries around the world. The Group is owned by four brothers, the 3rd generation of the Marzotto family: Gaetano Marzotto is the President of the Group, Stefano Marzotto is the President of Zignago Holding, Luca Marzotto is Vice-President of the Group, and Nicolò Marzotto is a member of the Board of Directors. The Group's everyday operations are managed by CEO Beniamino Garofalo. The Group's wines are distributed across the 5 continents, with a particular focus on Italy, Canada, Australia, Germany and the United States.

https://santamargheritagruppovinicolo.com/en

