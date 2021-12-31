FRACTIONAL OWNERSHIP COMPANY JET IT AND JETCLUB THRIVE; ADDS 13 NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private jet and fractional ownership company, Jet It, soars into 2022 with several outstanding achievements under its belt, exceling throughout 2021 at the top of a thriving industry. Jet It marked a significant milestone: serving as Honda's largest aircraft buyer and operator in the world. Honda recently announced the delivery of its 200th HondaJet and a fleet total of just over 98,000 flight hours. The enormity of Jet It flight operations accounts for 10% of the global HondaJet fleet, and in only three years accounting for 17% of the total fleet hours.

This year the Jet It global fleet reached 23 aircraft in operation adding 13 in 2021 year, including two Gulfstream G150 aircraft. The company also added 70 new employees in the US and eight in Canada, growing over 150% last year. The global footprint for Jet It and JetClub operations in the US, Canada, and Europe exceed 160 employees.

Jet It was also recently awarded the coveted Aviation International News (AIN) 2021 Top Flight Award for Charter, Fractional, and Jet Card Innovation, which recognizes individuals, organizations, and technologies for excellence, innovation, and service in the business aviation sector and its related disciplines. In addition, Jet It and JetClub co-founders Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath were named Ernst Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award winners, naming the two as lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners in over 60 countries.

"The Jet It model is the first of its kind, and 100% of our growth and awards are due to the tremendous talent we have throughout our organization," says Jet It co-founder and CEO Glenn Gonzales. "As former Honda employees, Vishal and I are excited to extend our Jet It and JetClub HondaJet and Gulfstream fleet into more geographic regions and provide the opportunity for our global clients to experience more of life."

"Our vision extends beyond transportation to enriching lives. Adding 13 new HondaJet and Gulfstream aircraft in one year is just the beginning of our plan to be of value to our customers and community."

Jet It utilizes a hybrid-fractional ownership model based on days – not hours – which allows owners to use the fleet freely. Jet It can customize your day as you see fit, allowing owners to utilize their jet to increase productivity and value and have experiences that would be impossible with commercial travel, costly to charter and impactful for an individual using a jet card program. More information can be obtained by visiting https://www.gojetit.com/.

JetClub is an innovative private jet usage model that combines the newest jet aircraft with a sharing economy to provide members with an affordable, private, fast, and intelligent solution. Client members have the flexibility and convenience of owning a business jet without the traditional administration, concerns, and expenses. The Club has a dedicated flight operations team to take care of pilot training, maintenance, logistics, international operations, and a concierge desk that manages all travel details and trip support. It was co-founded by Vishal Hiremath and Glenn Gonzales for Asian, European, and South American regions. More information can be obtained by visiting http://www.jetclubgroup.com.

