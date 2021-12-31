Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced that it has closed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), in a transaction valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt. This transaction was previously announced Oct. 5, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

Questar Pipelines consists of FERC-regulated, long-term contracted transportation and underground storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, together with related services and processing entities.

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion Energy