Setting the Tempo: Level 3 Design Group Approved by Hilton to Design its Latest Lifestyle Brand

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 3 is excited to announce that they are one of the first firms approved by Hilton to design its newest lifestyle brand, Tempo. The custom design concept, beautifully imagined by Senior Designer Lindsay Clarke, is for a new Tempo coming soon to San Diego, California. The 127- room property is exceptionally unique in its design with one of a kind artwork, finishes and colors.

"My intention was to ensure this hotel was distinguishable from others in the local area, so the design elements center around the coastal location of the property and the ripple effect," said Clarke. "The sunset color palette consists of neutral and blue tones to add a contemporary twist on coastal colors, but also includes rippled textures, stone, natural wood and metal for the finishes and other interior components throughout the property."

Described by Hilton as having "modern achievers" in mind, visitors will appreciate the mindful experience the hotel will provide. Design-forward public spaces, comfortable guest rooms, flexible meeting areas, and wonderful amenities were crafted specifically to meet the diverse, ambitious lifestyles of each guest.

"It is rewarding to be approved by the Hilton brand," said Clarke. "There is no better feeling of accomplishment than designing a property that considers the overall well-being of the guest; whether it's to increase focused work productivity, physical activity or relaxation."

Recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, Level 3 offers comprehensive services including interior design, architecture, FF&E purchasing, and project management. For more information, contact Level 3 at 213.955.5881 or visit www.level3designgroup.com.

