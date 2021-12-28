SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group announced that it will attend the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2022), which will be held from January 5 to 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. To celebrate its debut at the world's biggest tech show, HHI Group will host a press conference at their booth (#6605, West Hall, LVCC) from 1:30 to 2 p.m., on January 5.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Hold Press Conference at CES 2022

During the press conference, Kisun Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), HHI group's two main companies, will present the group's future vision. Hyogyeong Joo, an engineer at Avikus, the group's in-house venture company specializing in the development of autonomous marine navigational systems, is scheduled to introduce smart shipping mobility; Sungjoon Kim, the group's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's Advanced Research Center, will make a presentation on HHI Group's "offshore hydrogen value chain" that can cope with the climate changes threatening humanity; and Oden Ran, CEO of Clue Insights, Hyundai Doosan Infracore's big data-based heavy machinery management solution developer, will explain a safer and more efficient future construction site.

Here are topics and presenters for HHI Group's CES 2022 Press Conference:

HHI Group's Future Roadmap by Kisun Chung , President & CEO, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings & Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE)

Autonomous Marine Navigational Systems & Smart Shipping Mobility by Hyogyeong Joo, Engineer, Avikus

Energy's Changed Future through "Offshore Hydrogen Value Chain" by Sungjoon Kim , Head, KSOE's Advanced Research Center

Intelligent Robotics: Robots Make Changes in Human Society by Oden Ran , CEO, Clue Insights

[ Press Conference ]

Date: January 5, 2022

Time: 1:30 – 2 PM PST

Venue: HHI Group's Booth ( #6605 ), West Hall, LVCC

* After the press conference, the media-only booth tour will be followed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.

R.S.V.P. to info@medialinkscomm.com

* Seats are limited due to Covid restrictions. * Seats are limited due to Covid restrictions.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's Online Media Kit:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8998251-hhi-group-smart-shipping-mobility-ces/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group