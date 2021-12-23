HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock today announced that its 22nd annual PINKTOBER campaign raised over $700,000 representing the largest amount Hard Rock has fundraised since the program began in 2000 and donating millions of dollars towards breast cancer research throughout the history of the campaign. All company divisions worldwide including Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos participated in the campaign with limited-edition merchandise, food and beverage menu items, local events and more. Charitable partners included the American Cancer Society, Caron Keating Foundation, Associacion Espanol Contra el cancer Madrid, Gweke's Caring for Women, and the Breast Cancer Support Group Johor Bahru.

HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL’S 22nd ANNUAL PINKTOBER CAMPAIGN BREAKS FUNDRAISING RECORDS

"We are thrilled to announce that in the 22nd year of the PINKTOBER campaign we were able break our fundraising records to continue in our steadfast support of breast cancer awareness and research," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "It's amazing to watch our company divisions come together and put their hearts into fundraising efforts. We hope that in addition to raising money we're also able to amplify the message of courage and hope among fighters, survivors and their loved ones."

"Despite the unprecedented challenges we faced in 2020, the American Cancer Society continued to advance our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer – in every community, for all people," said Senior Executive Vice President, Field Operations, Brant Woodward. "We are so appreciative of Hard Rock and their continued support of our work to care for people facing breast cancer. Thanks to supporters like Hard Rock, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States today. "

At participating Hard Rock Cafes, $1 from every limited-time PINKTOBER burger sold went towards the cause amounting to more than $60,000. The three PINKTOBER burgers - the Mushroom & Bourbon Onion Burger, the Ultimate "Pub" Burger, and the Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger - were so well-received that they will be added to the permanent menu in January 2022.

Sales from this year's PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock t-shirt and newly designed PINKTOBER pin raised more than $35,000. Additionally, players on Hard Rock Digital's free "Hard Rock Social Casino" game determined how much was donated in honor of PINKTOBER. The more players spun, the more the donation amount increased for a total of $10,000 raised benefitting the American Cancer Society.

On a local level, several Hard Rock properties around the world supported community driven events:

The American Cancer Society recognized the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as the number one fundraising group in the country raising close to $125,000

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa was once again the Pink Premier Sponsor for their local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Raymond James Stadium at the amount of $50,000

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida , along with two of its in-state sister properties, hosted a Real Men Wear Pink Event with all proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society

The Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast in Malaysia hosted a Pinktober Takes the Stage event and rewarded five brave survivors with all-inclusive stays to the hotel

The Hard Rock Hotel Sacramento donated $50,000 to the Gweke's Caring for Women Foundation, hosted pink swag giveaways every Wednesday in October, and served pink food and beverage items throughout the month

Hard Rock team members worldwide contributed personal time and donations through their pay checks, as well as other fundraising initiatives

Hard Rock continues to live out its mottos of "Love All – Serve All" and "Take Time To Be Kind" with its annual support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the goal of lending a hand to the people and communities that need it most.

For more information about the Hard Rock brand, visit www.hardrock.com/pinktober. Imagery and video of Hard Rock's Pinktober participation can be found here.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®:

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization and oversees all philanthropic outreach for Hard Rock International. Music is energy; it stirs emotion, inspires, connects, and restores. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music. Since its inception in 1971, Hard Rock International has brought people together through the power of music. We have developed partnerships with artists ranging from emerging to iconic in support of charitable efforts around the world. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music. Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

