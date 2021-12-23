Born2Global Centre Selects Korean Innovative Tech Companies Achieving Notable Global Expansion in 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Born2Global Centre has selected the Korean innovative tech companies that have achieved distinction in global expansion this year. Born2Global held an award ceremony (Born2Global Alumni Night 2021) on December 16 that doubled as a results briefing on the support it provided with export of ICT businesses. The event tendered recognition to companies that have achieved real milestones in global expansion.

Born2Global also presented the findings of its assessment of the companies signed up with Born2Global, centered around such KPIs as funding acquisition, contracts and partnerships, awards, and sales.

Based on the assessment, first prize went to AI-based cancer diagnostics solutions developer Lunit, which the Minister of Science and ICT also honored with a commendation. Lunit has recently raised $61M in funds through its pre-initial public offering (pre-IPO.)

Second prize (Born2Global CEO's Award) was shared by nine companies:

Born2Global Centre Chief Executive Director Kim Jongkap said, "we've had another tough year this year because of Covid, but many businesses have knuckled down and produced some outstanding results that are rare during these times. Starting next year, Born2Global will add more exclusive programs for growth of Korea's tech innovators to those that have been successful in their global expansion this year--PMF, JV, tech-matching."

For more detailed information on Born2Global Centre, visit www.born2global.com.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

