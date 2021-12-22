TY WARNER INTRODUCES BEANIE BELLIES BEFORE THE HBO BEANIE MANIA DOCUMENTARY ON 12/23

The latest version of Beanies are made from the softest material ever used in Ty's company history. Details to be released soon

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the release of the HBO Max documentary Beanie Mania, Chicago-based TY Inc. , the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world best known for Beanie Babies, has created a BEANIE BELLY. A new shape and material made from the softest material the company has ever used, called VELVETY, will take these new Beanies directly into collector's hearts.

More details about the TY Beanie Bellies will be released soon on shop.Ty.com and all Social Media channels.

Beanie Belly

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc., the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world. A philanthropist, Warner has donated more than $300 million to a variety of charities. Most recently, Warner released Max the dog Beanie Baby , with 100% of profits being donated to NEXT for Autism to raise awareness of autism support.

In April 2020, the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund received 100% of the profits from the sale of Hope, a limited-edition praying bear . In addition, Warner opened his Four Seasons Hotel New York to nurses and medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, providing them a place to stay free of charge.

Other charities that have benefitted from Warner's philanthropy efforts include Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic and UNICEF.

For more information about Ty Warner's company, Ty Inc., visit https://shop.ty.com/ .

