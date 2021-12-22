Ordr Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in connected device security, today announced that the company has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit for the Ordr Systems Control Engine. Developed by the American institute of CPAs ( AICPA ), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data in accordance with five key service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Ordr's SOC 2 certification demonstrates its commitment to robust information security and the implementation of controls, systems, and processes to protect sensitive customer data.

"Protecting our customers' business is our top priority, which requires strict controls to secure their data," said Pandian Gnanaprakasam, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Ordr. "We've invested heavily in our security programs and operations. Today's SOC 2 announcement is a testament to the rigor and diligence in the way we build our product, run our cloud and data center operations, how we protect our IT assets, and how we secure our customer instances on a daily basis. It demonstrates to our customers our commitment to security, and is another example of how Ordr is leading the connected device security market."

To complete the audit, Ordr engaged with an independent third-party auditing firm, who performed an extensive audit and examination of Ordr Systems Control Engine systems, tools, processes and operations. This rigorous and comprehensive audit validated that Ordr controls were implemented properly in the following areas:

Information security policies and procedures

Systems, information, network, infrastructure security

Secure software development methodologies

Employee engagement and training

Customer support

Vendor management

Cloud and data center operations

Risk mitigation and incident response

Logical and physical access controls

"With cybersecurity attacks hitting the headlines every week, security vendors play a critical role in securing any customer data outside the confines of an organization's own technical infrastructure. As a result, SOC 2 certification is a key requirement for CISOs when they look at partnering with a new security vendor. Achieving SOC 2 compliance means that Ordr's existing and future customers can be confident that their data is being handled with the proper security, confidentiality and privacy controls," said Greg Murphy, CEO, Ordr.

The Ordr SCE platform provides comprehensive visibility and security into all connected devices including workstations, servers, PCs and tablets, loT, IoMT, and OT. Customers discover granular details about every connected device, gain actionable insights into threats, vulnerabilities, or anomalous behavior, and can automate the implementation of proactive, reactive, or retrospective policies to rapidly mitigate risk.

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

