Lokavant Expands Global Customer Base and Bolsters Leadership Team

Lokavant significantly expands enterprise partnership with largest Japanese CRO

Lokavant forms new partnership with leading global consultancy to drive digital transformation in life sciences

Lokavant, a leading clinical trial intelligence company, today announced an expansion of its global customer base and additions to its leadership team.

Expanded Partnership with CMIC

Lokavant has signed a multi-year enterprise partnership with the CMIC Group, the oldest and largest Japanese contract research organization (CRO). After a successful initial engagement in which Lokavant structured and harmonized operational data across hundreds of historical trials, benchmarked CMIC operational performance, and deployed its real-time risk-based monitoring application, CMIC will leverage Lokavant's data harmonization and predictive analytics capabilities across CMIC's ongoing and future trials.



CMIC is the largest clinical service provider in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and more than 80% of new drug development in Japan is supported by the CMIC Group. The new, multi-year partnership puts Lokavant's platform at the core of CMIC's technology and innovation strategy and increases Lokavant's growing presence in APAC. As part of the enterprise agreement, Lokavant will:

Ingest and harmonize all operational data from ongoing and future studies, building upon the largest operational data repository in the APAC region.

Leverage these data along with Lokavant's proprietary repository of de-identified, historical data from thousands of trials. This will allow CMIC to measure and improve trial execution performance with predictive insights.

Deploy Oversight, Lokavant's real-time operational analytics product, at the enterprise level to CMIC's >1,200 clinical operators. This will enable CMIC's teams to take proactive action mitigating risks and maintaining compliance with ICH guidelines.

Rapidly deploy analytics applications beyond risk-based monitoring to better support sponsor, CRO, site, and participant data transparency and connectivity.

"Like most drug development companies in our region, our data were previously siloed across different teams, source systems, and studies. In just a few weeks, Lokavant was able to connect and harmonize operational data across hundreds of studies and uncover insights about our performance that we had never seen before," said Yoshihito Kondo, Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations at CMIC. "These insights have already helped drive a step-change in performance across our enterprise, and enable better time, cost, and quality outcomes for sponsors here in APAC. We are excited to expand our strategic partnership and to make Lokavant our clinical trial intelligence solution across all future trials. As the APAC market continues to grow, this partnership will help solidify CMIC's leadership position, driving better, data-driven clinical operations to the region and delivering critical therapies to patients in need."

New Partnership with Perficient

Lokavant has also formed a significant new partnership with Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy with more than 6,000 employees. Perficient's current and future clients will have a streamlined path to deploy Lokavant's clinical intelligence platform and next-generation analytical applications for their clinical trials.

Through this partnership, Lokavant and Perficient will address pervasive clinical data challenges with integrated technology products and services, unifying trial data to power sophisticated analytics. Thanks to Lokavant's ability to connect to any clinical and operational data source, the platform will integrate seamlessly into Perficient's existing deployments and accelerate impact on new implementations.

Ultimately, this strategic alliance supports Perficient's approach to end-to-end digital transformation and drives network effects from Lokavant's growing corpus of de-identified historical trial data, all while delivering next-generation insights to Perficient's pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and CRO clients.

"We are very excited to have entered a new, strategic partnership with Lokavant," said Santhosh Nair, Vice President, Perficient. "Our life sciences clients are always seeking to optimize their clinical trials, and we believe that Lokavant's platform can help them minimize risks, reduce costs, and stay on schedule. It's the next generation of clinical trial management at its best."

Additions to Leadership Team

Lokavant has expanded its leadership team through the appointments of Sean Li as Head of Data Science and Analytics and Todd Johnson as Head of Customer Success. Prior to joining Lokavant, Sean Li was the Head of Data Science at Quadient. In the past decade, he built and led multiple data science and analytics teams in health care, talent management and educational services, with a focus on productizing AI capabilities. He and his team will work on building out Lokavant's predictive analytics engine, bringing new, proactive insights from historical and in-trial data to research teams across Lokavant's suite of products. Sean earned his PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Iowa and his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Todd joins Lokavant from Halloran Consulting Group and brings over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical development and clinical systems. At Halloran, Todd oversaw ICH E6 (R2) compliance and led associated system implementations across multiple therapeutic areas and phases of development. Prior to Halloran, Todd led the Clinical Information and Informatics groups at Astellas and PPD, where he focused on operational performance metric/KPI assessment, data quality, benchmarking, dashboard development and reporting. In these roles he helped teams across all functions identify KPIs/KQIs/KRIs and the data sources to drive business decisions. Todd earned his MPH from the University of Illinois Chicago, his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BS in Biology from the University of Michigan.

"I am pleased to welcome Sean and Todd to our growing team at this exciting moment in Lokavant's journey," said Rohit Nambisan, President of Lokavant. "In the past quarter, we doubled our deployments and harmonized millions of data points across 2,000 trials. The expansion of our leadership team is well timed with Lokavant's significant growth and bolsters our capabilities to develop innovative products that accelerate the delivery of transformative therapies to patients."

About Lokavant

Lokavant is a clinical intelligence platform that improves the time, cost, and quality of trial execution through data-driven analytics applications. Lokavant's platform aggregates and integrates real-time data from disparate trial data sources, and powers advanced analytics enabled by its compendium of proprietary trial data. The suite of applications built on the platform allows study teams to proactively manage their studies, and surfaces insights, driving efficiencies in all scientific and operational use cases. Email contact@lokavant.com to learn more and/or connect virtually at JPM.

About CMIC Group

The CMIC Group was founded in 1992 as the first CRO in Japan. Today, the CMIC Group is an end-to-end healthcare company including the largest clinical CRO in Japan with a global footprint, providing comprehensive services in drug development, clinical site management, clinical to commercial GMP manufacturing, regulatory consulting and contract sales & marketing solutions. The CMIC Group helps pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies enter the Japanese market, conduct clinical trials in Asia and bridge drug development and manufacturing needs in the US, Europe, Japan and broader Asia. The CMIC Group has over 7,000 employees and 25 offices globally. For more information about CMIC Group and services, please visit our website, https://en.cmicgroup.com/.

