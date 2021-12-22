PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announces that the company has been ranked among the Top 100 Best Companies for Women and the Top 100 Best Companies for Diversity in America for 2021 as published in Business Insider Magazine. Geneva ranked 77th and 76th on their respective lists among other major U.S. cornerstone companies including Microsoft, Google, Adobe, and Uber.

Geneva Financial Ranked in Top 100 Best Companies for Women and Diversity in America 2021 List

The titles were awarded after Geneva employees from all departments participated in third-party surveys run by Comparably.com, gathering reviews from Geneva's female and minority team members on their experience working at the company. Geneva has fostered a diverse community with employees of all different backgrounds, ethnicities, and orientations, creating a culture that is welcoming, supportive, and inclusive in a way that is unheard of in an industry that can be very uniform.

"Being a woman in the mortgage industry is never easy, but Geneva is always striving to create an equitable, inclusive, and empowering environment for everyone." Telle VanTrojen, Chief Operations Officer of Geneva and prominent female leader in the company, stated. "We are surrounded by incredible women at every level and that is what I love about Geneva!"

At Geneva, being "Good Humans" is encouraged from the top down. Part of that is ensuring employees feel comfortable and supported in the workplace and beyond. Geneva is always looking for talented, open-minded, good-hearted people to join them on their journey to humanize the mortgage industry.

Geneva looks forward to expanding all markets across its 46-state licensure in 2022 by bringing on high quality branch managers and originators that share our good human ethos and commitment to extend those values to their customers. The national lender has also been awarded Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by multiple sources since the company's inception.

If you are looking to join a top-ranked company with a deeply authentic, human-focused culture, Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking team members across the United States. Geneva Financial currently has mortgage job opportunities in 46 states.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial