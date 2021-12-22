BairesDev Wins Bronze at the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

The company receives the prize in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology category for the Fluent First with Campus Live solution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for excellence in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology category. BairesDev's win was announced on December 9, 2021.

The award recognizes BairesDev's Fluent First with Campus Live initiative, a business-focused English language e-learning platform that combines a state-of-the-art solution with live online classes 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The main goal of the solution is to help professionals from a variety of industries who want to improve their mastery of English in a professional setting to enhance their teams' day-to-day performance.

"We're honored to have been recognized by The Brandon Hall Group for our unbreakable commitment to empowering people through technology. There's an incredible amount of potential for technological advancement in the world of education and training and development. We're proud to be playing an important part in this and excited with the opportunities that lie ahead," said Nacho De Marco, founder and CEO of BairesDev.

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of Tech Talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 2,500 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

