TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO INTRODUCE NEW BOOK 'GHISLAINE, SENSATIONAL AND IMPURE,' BY AUTHOR WILLIAM STEEL

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to promote new true-crime book titled "Ghislaine, Sensational and Impure" by William Steel, the acclaimed author of "Sex and the Serial Killer, My Bizarre Times with Robert Durst."

Just as the jury has begun deliberating whether Jeffrey Epstein's longtime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited and groomed teens for his pleasure, TransMedia Group will have the pleasure of introducing this new book by William Steel who knew her personally and others allegedly involved," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Madden said the new book will cast light on the many dark corners passed over in the trial as the 59-year-old British socialite faces a lengthy prison term if convicted of multiple charges in connection with a sex trafficking scheme.

"Our publicity will highlight how the book details what and who is on the blackmail videos allegedly made by Maxwell and Epstein as well as the last known location of the missing Palm Beach videos. Also in the book is Ghislaine telling Steel she would like Epstein dead because 'he's going to be the death of me.'"

This eye-opening book comes after a judicial ruling that none of the evidence against Epstein for whom Maxwell is charged with procuring underage girls for sex can be made public or used against him since he is dead.

The 66-year-old financier, who counted former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew as friends, hung himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on dozens of sex trafficking charges in New York in which Maxwell was also allegedly involved.

"Steel combines the personal and the literary," says Dr. Mary Bass, Metaphysical scholar. "In the intensity and intimacy of his writing, William Steel reminds us that true crime narratives are not just stories, but tragedies," she added.

Madden said both Steel and Dr. Bass are zealous advocates for both victims of crime and wrongful incarceration, and are advocates for a movement to free Dave Reinhrdt (FreeDaveReinhrdt.com).

Madden said William Steel's website is at www.williamsteelauthor.com. Instagram @dursturbed Twitter @dursturbed SexAndTheSerialKiller.com.

