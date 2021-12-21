Opening in December 2021, Skybar Paris will offer guests sweeping uninterrupted views of the Eiffel Tower from the 32nd floor.

THE ICONIC SKYBAR TO LAUNCH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN EUROPE WITH SKYBAR PARIS - THE HIGHEST OPEN-AIR ROOFTOP BAR IN THE CITY Opening in December 2021, Skybar Paris will offer guests sweeping uninterrupted views of the Eiffel Tower from the 32nd floor.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After successful launches in Miami, Los Angeles, Nassau Bahamas and Doha, Skybar today announced the newest property in Paris, opening December 27th, 2021. A nightlife concept with cocktail bar, VIP corner and private table, this Impressive new venue will be located on the 32nd floor of Pullman Paris Montparnasse, soaring 377 feet above the city and will become the highest open-air rooftop bar in Paris upon opening this December.

Skybar is a nightlife brand of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

Chadi Farhat, Brand COO & Head of Middle East & Asia Pacific of Ennismore, comments, "Skybar Paris will mark our fifth location of this iconic nightlife brand which continues to expand globally. As our first Skybar venue in Europe, we are excited to bring a fresh concept to some of the world's most discerning guests with a worldly approach to mixology and programming."

On arrival, guests will take a swift 58-second elevator flight into the sky where they will be greeted by panoramic 180-degree views across the city skyline including unobstructed views of the Eiffel Tower, Panthéon dome, Montparnasse Tower and the Luxembourg Gardens.

Contemporary in design with pops of color including electric green and bright orange, guests will enjoy spectacular sunsets whilst sipping on eight signature cocktails curated by Bar Manager, Guillaume Guerbois, formerly of Murano Urban Resort hotels, Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme and consultant to sporting icon, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

Split into four tiers based on texture (Sparkling / Silky / Airy / Tart), the cocktail menu features innovative creations including Grilled Corn: Caleño spiced peanut butter fat wash, Sweetcorn Syrup, Fenugreek seeds & Yellow Curry Leaves and Aeroplane: Coconut-infused Pisco, Creme de violette, Maraschino, Tart Cherry, Coconut Water & Orange-Scented Aquafaba. A menu of wines, spirits, beers and organic, local non-alcoholic beverages is further available.

Drinks will be paired with creative bites with an Asian influence developed by Rafael Casas, Executive Chef of Skybar Paris and Ennismore VP of F&B Development – Culinary, Wayne Brown, highlights of which will include Foie Gras with Umeboshi Chutney, Tuna Ceviche with Tostadas and Avocado Chipotle, Wagyu Beef Tataki with Black Truffle.

About Skybar

Skybar is a spontaneous, seductive, and indulgent escape where the art of mixing cocktails reigns supreme, and cultural programming creates its mystique. An iconic brand founded at Mondrian Los Angeles, the Skybar brand has expanded to Miami, the Bahamas, and Paris soon to follow, and showcases a nightlife and bar scene where the cosmopolitan meet. Whether high in the clouds or deep in dreams, Skybar is the place to see and be seen.

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, bringing together an unrivalled collective of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 lifestyle brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The collective includes 90 operating properties globally, with a further 157 hotels in the pipeline.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.

