CES 2022 INNOVATION AWARD HONOREE AETREX TO SHOWCASE ITS ALBERT 2 PRO FOOT SCANNER AT THIS YEAR'S SHOW Attendees Can Demo the Foot Scanner and FitGenius AI Software at Booth #54559

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree for its Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner, Aetrex, Inc. ("Aetrex") , the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort and wellness footwear, will showcase its state-of-the-art technology from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Widely known within the footwear industry for superior comfort footwear and premium orthotics, Aetrex is a technology-first company, operating the largest technology team in the industry with AI and computer vision engineers fully involved in product development. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 foot scanners in over 50 countries that have completed more than 40 million scans. Aetrex partners with a variety of retailers, such as Rocky Brands, Scheels, Tradehome, Marathon Sports, Stadium Sports, Primer Group, and Wolverine, among others.

Aetrex's Albert 2 Pro foot scanner is a 2022 CES Innovation of the Year Award Honoree and will be on display and available for in-person demos. The foot scanning system is engineered to help consumers find the right fitting footwear and orthotics while also enhancing the in-store experience. It combines computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing and cloud analytics to deliver a state-of-the-art, easy-to-use retail solution. Considered the most advanced foot scanning system in the world, the Albert 2 Pro integrates cutting-edge technologies from industry pioneers such as Intel® RealSense and HARMAN, a Samsung Company, in an all-in-one, compact, omnichannel device.

The Albert 2 Pro's voice activation feature is easy to use and offers a touchless option, ideal for operating the software in today's retail environment. "We are excited that HARMAN's eNOVA AI-powered voice assistant has been able to help Aetrex create distinctive customer experiences and make a mark in the wellness industry," said David Owens, SVP & General Manager, Digital Technology Solutions at HARMAN.

The scanner also features Aetrex's new FitGenius™ AI platform, which matches customers' unique foot profiles with their ideal footwear styles and sizes to provide personalized footwear recommendations that can be accessed across a retailer's digital shopping platforms after leaving the store.

To offer retailers enhanced modern technology fitting solutions, Aetrex plans to unveil new technologies in 2022. "Technology evolves quickly, and as a technology company, we're always pushing to innovate," said Larry Schwartz, CEO of Aetrex. "In 2022, we're looking forward to bringing to market more innovations to further widen the scope of user data and enhance the products we develop."

Event attendees will be able to experience the Albert 2 Pro with a custom foot scan at Aetrex's booth. Once scanned, attendees will be able to access their scan data via a QR code and will be given a VIP card to direct them to Aetrex's website to purchase orthotics at 50% off. With each premium orthotics purchase made during the event, Aetrex will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

To learn more about Aetrex's technology ecosystem, please visit booth #54559 or www.aetrex.com, or view our press kit for more information.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as the global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics, and comfort and wellness footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro, Albert 3DFit and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 40 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey's Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ's Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Aetrex