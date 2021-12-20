XNK Therapeutics strengthens its scientific network with two more advisors

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Dr. Gunilla Enblad, Professor of oncology at Uppsala University, and Dr. Rizwan Romee, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, as scientific advisors. Together with the other advisors, they will play a key role in the future development of XNK's proprietary technology platform of natural killer (NK) cell therapies within plasma cell disorders and hematological malignancies.

Dr. Rizwan Romee is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the haploidentical donor transplant program at Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI), Boston. He is also the principal investigator of the Romee Lab for NK Cell Gene Manipulation and Therapy at DFCI. The research focus of his laboratory is genetic manipulation of the human Natural Killer (NK) cells to enhance their anti-tumor function and simultaneously modulate the highly immune suppressive tumor microenvironment (TME). He is currently leading the translational NK cell program at DF/Harvard Cancer Center evaluating memory-like NK cells in combination with novel immune-modulatory agents in patients with advanced malignancies including AML and MDS relapsed after stem cell transplantation, MRD+ multiple myeloma (in combination with CD38 ARM) and head and neck cancer (in combination with CTLA-4 blockade/ipilimumab and IL-15 super-agonist).

Dr. Gunilla Enblad is Professor of oncology, Uppsala University, since 2013 and senior consultant, Uppsala University hospital. She has worked as oncologist in training and specialist at the Department of Oncology, Uppsala University Hospital since 1988. Her areas of research include clinical and tumor biological studies of malignant lymphomas, as well as immunotherapy including clinical studies of CAR T cells. She is the author of more than 170 scientific publications, review articles and book chapters. Since 2019, she is Chairman of the Swedish CAR T-cell group and sits on the boards of the Swedish cancer society (Cancerfonden) and the Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology, Uppsala University. Since 2017, she is also a Member of the Royal Society of Sciences, Uppsala.

"We are very proud to add Gunilla and Rizwan to our group of renowned advisors. Together with the other scientific members they will add further expertise to the company and be instrumental in the future development of our NK cell-based therapies" said Professor Michael Uhlin, CSO of XNK Therapeutics.

