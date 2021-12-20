Smart Horizons Career Online Education Encourages California Adults to Finish High School in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Horizons Career Online Education encourages Californians who haven't completed high school to make earning their high school diplomas a 2022 New Year's resolution.
Thanks to support from the California State Library, adults can earn an accredited high school diploma with Career Online High School through their public library.
"As everyone's considering New Year's resolutions, we encourage them to earn a high school diploma and career certificate for free through their public library," said Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of Schools, Smart Horizons Career Online Education.
Anyone who is interested should visit CA.CareerOnlineHS.org.
Participating libraries offer the nationally accredited high school program, which includes a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training.
The following California libraries are offering scholarships for this program:
- Alameda County Library
- Altadena Library District
- Amador County Library
- Azusa City Library
- Banning Library District
- Beaumont Library District
- Blanchard Community Library
- Butte County Library
- Carlsbad City Library
- Chula Vista Public Library
- City of Inglewood Public Library
- Coalinga-Huron Library District
- Colusa County Free Library
- Contra Costa County Library
- Corona Public Library
- Del Norte County Library District
- El Dorado County Library
- Fresno County Public Library
- Hayward Public Library
- Huntington Beach Public Library
- Imperial County Free Library
- Kern County Library
- Kings County Library
- LA County Library
- Livermore Public Library
- Long Beach Public Library
- Los Angeles Public Library
- Marin County Free Library
- Mission Viejo Library
- Monterey County Free Libraries
- Mountain View Public Library
- Napa County Library
- Nevada County Library
- Newport Beach Public Library
- OC Public Libraries
- Oceanside Public Library
- Palm Springs Public Library
- Porterville Library
- Rancho Cucamonga Public Library
- Redwood City Public Library
- Richmond Public Library
- Riverside County Library System
- Sacramento Public Library
- San Bernardino County Library
- San Diego Public Library
- San Francisco Public Library
- San José Public Library
- San Leandro Public Library
- San Mateo County Library
- Santa Ana Public Library
- Santa Barbara Public Library
- Santa Clara City Library
- Santa Clara County Library District
- Santa Cruz Public Library
- Santa Fe Springs City Library
- Santa Monica Public Library
- Simi Valley Public Library
- Solano County Library
- Sonoma County Library
- Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library
- Sunnyvale Public Library
- Tulare County Free Library
- Tulare Public Library
- Ventura County Library
- Victorville City Library
- Woodland Public Library
Career Online High School is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world's first private accredited online school district. Visit shcoe.org.
