GALLATIN, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey Partners, LLC has closed on its land purchase for a 297-unit multifamily residential community located in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Embrey Closes on Land Purchase For a New Multifamily Community in Suburban Nashville Known as The Statler McCain’s Station

Nestled in the rolling hills along Old Hickory Lake and less than an hour drive from Nashville, Gallatin is known for its small-town charm, big-city amenities, luxury lifestyles and entrepreneurial spirit.

"Embrey's community will be a part of the new McCain's Station masterplan which brings new upscale living, retail and dining experiences to Gallatin," said Brad Knolle, Executive Vice President of Development for Embrey. "We are nationally recognized and known for our thoughtfully designed living experiences. We are excited to be a part of this community."

The luxury development, financed by Cadence Bank, will have top-in-class amenities including an inviting pool courtyard with an outdoor fire pit and adjacent yoga lawn, a clubhouse equipped with a game room and fitness facility, and a business center with a WiFi lounge and micro offices. The site also features multiple grilling stations and a fully equipped dog park.

Embrey, known for its attention to detail, has designed the residential units with 9-foot ceilings, the kitchens have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and LED lighting. Select units feature built-in desks and bathrooms with soaking tubs and walkin showers.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The clubhouse and first units will be available for occupancy in 2023.

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 42,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

