The Elizabeth Elting Foundation Partners with The Campaign Against Hunger This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Elting Foundation (EEF) is partnering with The Campaign Against Hunger to help feed more families this holiday season. EEF is donating $115,000 to the nonprofit The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), which will help provide 100,00 meals for those in need in the New York City area.

Over 38 million Americans struggle with food insecurity, with over 1 million of those struggling in New York City. Rising inequality and hunger have been longtime issues throughout the US, but the pandemic has exacerbated these problems, throwing more families into uncertainty. With the wealth gap widening at an alarmingly increasing rate over the last two years, many Americans, especially in underserved communities, have been set back even further. The opportunity and ability to thrive starts with access to proper nutrition and basic healthcare.

"Making sure people can feed their families is a critical need, and that need is only growing," said Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to help those in need in my community. Like us, the Campaign Against Hunger is an organization that believes in ensuring all people have access to the resources they need to thrive. Its mission is to empower and build up our community through increasing access to safe, nutritious food. There are so many people who need help, and it's up to us to use our resources and voices to make a difference. We have to come together because no one can go it alone."

The EEF donation of $115,000 will help support TCAH's community-driven approach and mission to end hunger. As we close out the second year of the pandemic, the Foundation's goal to help women and other marginalized communities succeed—through ensuring access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive—remains more important than ever.

"The Campaign Against Hunger is excited for a gift of $115,000 from the Elizabeth Elting Foundation to provide 100,000 nutritious meals for families facing food insecurity across New York City," said Dr. Melony Samuels, TCAH's CEO and Founder. "This gift will help us bridge the gap for many struggling families who otherwise may go hungry over the holidays. The foundation has remained a committed partner and friend in our food justice work to advance equitable access to food for those most vulnerable among us. Thanks to the foundation's gift, we will bring hope and food to many families who are reeling from the social and economic impacts brought on by the ensuing pandemic. I sincerely thank the Foundation for its love of community as we bring love, joy, and cheer to those we serve!"

For more information about The Elizabeth Elting Foundation and its ongoing work to break down barriers, bridge gaps, and create systemic change so that all people can succeed, thrive, and reach their potential, please visit www.elizabetheltingfoundation.org .

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room in 1992 and served as Co-CEO until 2018. TransPerfect is the world's largest language solutions company, with over $800 million in revenue, 6,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 100 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW Woman of Power & Influence, American Express' and Entrepreneur magazine's Woman of the Year, one of Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women, and is a recipient of the 2019 Charles Waldo Haskins Award for business and public service from NYU's Stern School of Business, the American Heart Association's 2020 Health Equity Leadership Award, and the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs' 2021 Vertex Award for changing the face and direction of women's high-growth entrepreneurship.

