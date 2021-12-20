Ekos raises $21 million Series B to digitally connect the craft supply chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekos, the leading business management software for craft beverage businesses, has closed a $21 million Series B funding round led by growth equity firm Catalyst Investors with participation from existing investors Noro-Moseley Partners.

Ekos was the first software solution created specifically with craft producers in mind. Historically, craft businesses relied on manual record-keeping and disconnected systems, which are time-consuming and difficult to navigate. Since 2014, Ekos has provided software solutions that drive efficiencies, streamline communication and give business owners better insights.

Today, Ekos is the number one choice for business management software, serving nearly 2,000 businesses on six continents. 2021 was the company's most successful year to date, with strong revenue growth and the launch of Ekos Order Hub .

"We see significant potential in the craft industry, but there are currently many disjointed systems and a lack of comprehensive analytics. Ekos's mission is to connect the supply chain and give business owners the visibility and insights they need to grow," said Kapil Desai, Partner at Catalyst Investors. "With a stronghold on inventory management data from craft producers, Ekos is uniquely positioned to build the technology that propels the industry forward."

"Ekos is building a new category of business management software that digitizes the craft supply chain. We are enabling an open and connected platform with the craft producer at the center," said Ekos CEO Josh McKinney. "Our technology will break down silos and digitally connect suppliers, producers, distributors and end consumers. We empower business owners by giving them unprecedented access to analytics and benchmarking data so they can make better decisions to grow their businesses."

Ekos doubled in size this year with key hires across all teams. With the new capital, the company plans to accelerate innovation, strengthen its existing platform and forge industry-leading partnerships. To learn more about what it's like to work at Ekos and check out current job openings, visit goekos.com/careers .

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management technology platform powering — and empowering — craft beverage businesses. With more than 15,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps beer, wine and cider makers drive efficiencies, power growth, streamline communication and improve visibility across their businesses. As a digital hub for all critical business information, Ekos makes it easy to manage day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. Ekos was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2021 and is backed by Catalyst Investors and Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com .

About Catalyst Investors

Catalyst Investors is a growth equity firm based in New York. The firm's mission is to earn superior returns by helping entrepreneurs build great companies. Catalyst employs a rigorous top-down research focus that seeks to identify investment opportunities in companies and industries that will exhibit strong revenue growth. Over the past 20 years, Catalyst has invested in companies across the SaaS, tech enabled services and internet infrastructure sectors, and has established a successful track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and helping companies scale. Recent investments and exits include Pax8, LinkSquares, Weave, Effectual, ChowNow, EDB, and PresenceLearning. To learn more, visit www.catalyst.com .

Contact

Elizabeth Strickert

Director of Communications & Content

elizabeth@goekos.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ekos