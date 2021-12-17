Abacus.AI Named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus.AI, announced today that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor based on the October 11, 2021 Gartner Report "Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies" by Farhan Choudhary, Alexander Linden, Pieter den Hamer, Arun Chandrasekaran, and Jim Hare.

Abacus.AI is the world's first end to end AI and ML platform and has custom vertical specific for many enterprise AI use-cases including personalization, forecasting, NLP and vision. The platform may be used by data science teams who want to plug and play their own models and instantly deploy their models to production or by line of business owners who may want to use Abacus's innovative neural-architecture-search techniques to build a custom model based on the shape of their datasets and the use-case.

Its AI platform democratizes the use of AI enabling organizations of all sizes to design, train, and operationalize machine and deep learning models. In addition, Abacus.AI has vertically integrated support for several common enterprise use-cases. This allows organizations of all sizes, from small startups to Fortune 500 companies, to use the company's state-of-the-art platform to enhance their AI adoption. In addition to the AI/ML platform, Abacus.AI has a cutting-edge research team; many of its findings have been published at top AI and ML conferences such as NeurIPS and serves as the groundwork for the techniques used on the Abacus.AI platform. This unique duality positions Abacus.AI as a center for impactful and innovative research.

"We're very privileged and honored to be recognized by Gartner. We believe our vision of building a unified end-to-end platform to deliver a wide array of Enterprise AI use-cases helps enterprises go to the market with state-of-the-art AI models at 10x the speed and at 1/10th the cost compared to the toolset available in the market today," says Bindu Reddy, CEO & Co-Founder of Abacus.AI. "In our opinion, being recognized in this report serves as another milestone in scaling our global operations and attracting the talent to fully realize the Abacus.AI platform. This year, we've been focusing on adding more depth to the product and making it more intelligent."

About Abacus.AI

Headquartered in San Francisco, Abacus.AI provides the world's first autonomous cloud AI platform that handles all aspects of machine and deep learning at an enterprise scale. They provide customizable, end-to-end autonomous AI services that can be used to set up data pipelines, specify custom machine learning transformations, train, deploy, and monitor models. Additionally, the core platform is flexible allowing data scientists of all expertise to operationalize all types of machine learning models.

Abacus.AI specializes in several use-case specific workflows including churn prediction, personalization, forecasting, and anomaly detection. The company has invented several neural architecture search methods that can create custom neural networks from datasets based on a specific use-case. Abacus.AI has been adopted by world-class organizations, several of which are Fortune 500 companies, and boasts over 10,000 users on the platform with 30,000 models created to date.

