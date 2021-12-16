Zengine™ Provides Peace-of-Mind Behind the Wheel

Through Zengine™, individuals can finally access the same world-class quality of oil testing previously only enjoyed by large businesses.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As a result of COVID-19, consumer behavior has changed and people are holding on to their cars longer than ever. Imagine having diagnostic knowledge about an engine's health and using that information in preventing costly repairs, not to mention providing essential data for anyone looking to buy or sell their automobile.

This is where Zengine™ comes in.

Recently launched, Zengine™ is a state-of-the-art testing and analysis service to enable individuals to understand the condition of their engine and oil in anything from cars to motorcycles and even pleasure boats. It is like a blood test for engines that gives individuals detailed information and provides peace of mind for owners, sellers, and buyers who are looking for insight into the condition of almost any vehicle with an internal combustion engine.

As sophisticated as the testing and results are, buying and using a Zengine™ sampling kit couldn't be easier. Kits are available at zenginescore.com, and pulling an oil sample can be completed in a matter of minutes from your home or a garage and returned to the Zengine Labs for testing.

No stone is left unturned in the complete and comprehensive review of the oil sample, where 29 different data points are analyzed to determine the engine's condition and recommend possible solutions. Analyzing an engine's health can provide the owner with early indications of potential problems such as fuel leaking into the engine, head gasket issues, bearing issues, and much more.

The result is called a Zengine™ Score, a proprietary grading system that provides a user-friendly assessment of the engine's health. The Zengine™ Score indicates whether the engine should run trouble-free or whether there are potential trouble spots that require attention now or in the future.

Zengine™ uses the same kind of testing and diagnostic service that has been used for the past 80 years with engines in industrial settings, now making that testing experience more widely available to individuals and their vehicles.

The benefits of Zengine™ are obvious for anyone looking to pinpoint ways to improve the performance or help extend the life of an engine. Recognizing engine problems early helps identify repairs before a vehicle warranty expires and much more.

Zengine: State-of-the-art testing and analysis service to enable individuals to understand the condition of their engine and oil. (CNW Group/Zengine)

