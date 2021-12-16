XanEdu adds NextLesson to its educational technology portfolio

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its mission to provide high-quality and affordable courseware for the K-12 and higher education markets, XanEdu, an educational products and services company, is pleased to announce the addition of NextLesson to the company portfolio.

NextLesson has engaged over 2 million students and 60,000 teachers in school districts across the country through standards–aligned K–12 projects and lessons that engage students in relevant, rigorous and real-world problem solving. NextLesson's courseware technology saves teachers time through LMS integration, targeted grading automation, question tagging, and online answer submission with standards-aligned rubrics, while delivering an engaging experience for students.

This technology complements XanEdu's strengths in creating and delivering customized content at any scale. Our experts partner with clients on each unique project to build and deliver engaging content that addresses curriculum gaps and district initiatives. For smaller scale customization, a unique platform will launch in 2022 that puts customization at educators' fingertips through a searchable, standards-aligned library of content that enables easy to build supplements to core curriculum.

"I'm thrilled to bring the capabilities and content of NextLesson into XanEdu's K-12 suite of products and services," commented Dave Schroeter, VP of K-12 Sales. "Their mission to make learning relevant and engaging is a great fit with XanEdu's strengths in customized educational materials. The simple, easy to use courseware and teacher-developed content is a powerful extension of our ability to build customized content and make it accessible to all students via print, digital and now, simple, easy to use courseware that integrates with existing district technology"

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the education spectrum. We are committed to advancing the education tools for tomorrow through innovative products and customized content services at any scale that meet educator goals and students' evolving learning styles while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

More information can be found at www.xanedu.com/k12

Media Contact: Joyce Mueller, Vice President of Marketing, jmueller@xanedu.com

