Rasa Inducted into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation JPMorgan Chase recognizes Rasa, a leader in Conversational AI, for flexibility and power delivered through its enterprise platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to be inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. The award was presented to Rasa at the 13th Annual JPMorgan Chase Technology Innovation Symposium, which took place in early December, and recognizes companies powering next-generation engagement between JPMorgan Chase and its customers, employees, and partners.

Rasa has helped JPMorgan Chase expand the capabilities of the Chase Digital Assistant, make advancements in natural-language understanding (NLU), and develop clear plans for scale and optimization. Through a text-based conversation, Chase's customers can use the Chase Digital Assistant to complete tasks in their account like replacing or locking their card, checking account balances or getting help with an investment rollover.

"Rasa's open source tools are used by developers across JPMorgan Chase to build innovative conversational AI products that help us to improve the experience of millions of customers across a variety of channels," said Gill Haus, Chief Information Officer for Consumer & Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase. "In close collaboration with the team at Rasa, we are creating solutions that help our employees better serve their clients, while offering consumers greater self-service functionality from within our app and website."

The collaboration with JPMorgan Chase has also influenced Rasa's roadmap and long-term vision to create an intuitive platform that supports the complexities of Conversational AI for enterprise. We are excited to build the future of conversational interfaces together with JPMorgan Chase and thank them for this recognition.

