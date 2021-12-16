Ontario International passenger volume near pre-COVID level in November as airport surpassed 4 million travelers for 2021

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed 475,502 travelers in November – nearly matching its pre-pandemic numbers – as the Inland Empire-based airport surpassed 4 million passengers for the year. million for the year.

Commercial air travel at Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues to approach pre-pandemic levels.

According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), passenger volumes were 123% above what they were in November 2020 and within 5% of the pre-pandemic November 2019 totals.

The number of domestic passengers increased by 124% compared to November 2020, while international travel volume nearly doubled.

From January through November, passenger volume totaled 4,029,441 – 71.6% higher than the same period in 2020. The numbers of domestic and international travelers increased by 73.6% and 21.5%, respectively.

"Ontario International continued on its strong recovery path in November despite the persistence of the global coronavirus pandemic, and continues to lead among airports of its size and larger," said Julia Gouw, an OIAA commissioner. "Even in this challenging environment, Ontario International remains an attractive aviation gateway for area residents who count on those of us who oversee and operate the airport to maintain its hallmark first-rate, hassle-free customer experience."

Passenger

Totals Nov.

2021 Nov.

2020 Change YTD

2021 YTD

2020 Change Domestic 461,231 205,526 124.41% 3,922,892 2,260,263 73.6% International 14,271 7,200 98.21% 106,549 87,685 21.5% Total 475,502 212,726 123.53% 4,029,441 2,347,948 71.6%

Passenger

Totals Nov.

2021 Nov.

2019 Change YTD

2021 YTD

2019 Change Domestic 461,231 475,453 -2.99% 3,922,892 4,794,636 -18.2% International 14,271 26,186 -45.5% 106,549 274,307 -61.2% Total 475,502 501,639 -5.21% 4,029,441 5,068,943 -20.5%

Shipments of commercial freight and mail were essentially even in November at 75,576 tons compared with 76,586 tons in November last year. Compared with November 2019 though, tonnage increased by 11.7%.

On a year-to-date basis, freight and mail volume decreased 4% to 792,856 tons compared to 2020, but increased 14.4% compared with 2019.

Air cargo

(tonnage) Nov.

2021 Nov.

2020 Change YTD

2021 YTD

2020 Change Freight 70,073 73,207 -4.28 747,887 804,566 -7.0% Mail 5,504 3,379 62.87 44,969 21,973 104.7% Total 75,576 76,586 -1.32 792,856 826,539 -4.1%

Air cargo

(tonnage) Nov.

2021 Nov.

2019 Change YTD

2021 YTD

2019 Change Freight 70,073 66,319 5.66% 747,887 671,817 11.3% Mail 5,504 1,338 311.21% 44,969 21,116 113.0% Total 75,576 67,657 11.71% 792,856 692,933 14.4%

"Ontario International's location near major Southern California freeways, Inland Empire distribution centers and the nation's largest seaport complex makes our airport a prized public asset and highly desirable destination for air cargo shippers," said OIAA Commissioner Jim Bowman, an Ontario City Councilmember. "As our population base continues to grow and businesses take root in the Inland Empire, Ontario International will remain a focal point in Southern California's vibrant economy."

