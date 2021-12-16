Nexius Earns Top Honors in U.S. Workplace Survey Awarded Best Company Culture and Best CEO from Comparably

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexius, the leading provider for end-to-end telecom deployment services and solutions, excitedly announces that culture and career-monitoring website Comparably identified Nexius as a 2021 "Best Company Culture" winner. Additionally, Nexius CEO Gaby Saliby has been named top 5 CEOs in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and one of the top 100 CEOs in the U.S.

Comparably is one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture and career-monitoring sites in the United States. Comparably's awards represent the highest-ranked companies for professional development from employees who anonymously shared their professional advancement and growth opportunities on Comparably.com.

Earlier this year, Nexius earned "Best Companies for Career Growth" and Nexius CEO Gaby Saliby was previously named "Best CEOs for Women". In addition to top Comparably rankings, Nexius has been recognized as the 103rd fastest-growing business in America by Entrepreneur magazine and named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list. Nexius is part of the Infiniux group—a group of companies focused on deploying the infrastructure for the smart economy.

"We are extremely honored to have won these workplace awards and thank our team for voicing their feedback. Our people are our greatest asset, and we believe an inclusive, innovative and dynamic culture will enable us to make the technology of tomorrow a reality. I am proud to work with some of the most talented people in the industry. Together we drive as one to unlock the full potential of the smart economy." said Gaby Saliby, CEO of Nexius.

"Out of thousands of companies, Nexius employees have rated their organization and CEO among the best of the best this year," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The rankings on each list is a testament to Gaby Saliby's strong leadership and his team's commitment to workplace culture."

Comparably's "Best Company Culture" and "Best CEOs" awards are based on employees who rated their experience at Nexius on Comparably.com over the last year. Employees provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions, ranging from work environment to compensation to executive leadership.

The organization is committed to fostering a collaborative environment for employees to thrive. Nexius offers a variety of employee development programs, networking opportunities and culture events.

ABOUT NEXIUS

Since 2001, Nexius has provided end-to-end telecom deployment services and solutions on the latest technologies. Our services include designing, optimizing, deploying, and delivering state-of-the-art networks tied together through program management expertise and automation tools for optimized time to market. As societies are leaping toward a more data-driven world, Nexius is leveraging technology innovation to unleash the smart economy, creating more connected communities.

About Comparably

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces, with 10 million ratings from employees at over 60,000 U.S. companies. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com.

