InventHelp Inventor Presents Improved Wheelchair Lift Accessory (CNC-696)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter enjoys traveling, but is confined to her wheelchair," said an inventor from Winston Salem, N.C. "This led me to create the CONNIE TRAVE LIFT, which provides caregivers a means of safe transfer."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an accessory for use with a powered wheelchair to facilitate the easier and safer lifting and transferring of the wheelchair user. Not only does it offer improved safety and comfort, it also provides the freedom of mobility. It features power operated functions, and is a compact unit when stored or assembled. The device would be easy to manipulate and use. It features smooth transitions and movements. Additionally, this could enhance the quality of life for those who need wheelchairs, and their caregivers.

