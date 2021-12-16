Honda Aircraft Company Delivers 200th HondaJet

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today announced that it has marked a major milestone of delivering the 200th HondaJet.

HondaJet Elite S

Honda Aircraft Company began its first deliveries of the HondaJet soon after the clean-sheet aircraft received its Type Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in December 2015. In May 2018, the company introduced the HondaJet Elite, with an extended range of 1,437 nm, new avionics features, and new styling. In May 2021, the company announced new upgrades to the design with the HondaJet Elite S, which increased the aircraft's maximum takeoff weight by 200 lbs. and added new avionics features to further expand operational capability and reduce pilot workload to maximize safety.

The company also announced that the HondaJet Elite S was recently honored with the 2021 Top Flight Award presented by Aviation International News (AIN) in the New Business Jet category. The 2021 Top Flight Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and technologies for excellence, innovation, and service in business aviation and its related disciplines.

The HondaJet has been certified in over 13 countries, with total flight hours of over 98,000.

"Since 2017, the HondaJet has been the most delivered aircraft in its class, and we continue to see high demand for the aircraft, thanks to its unmatched performance, comfort, efficiency and innovative design," said Honda Aircraft Company's President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "The delivery of the 200th HondaJet is a reflection of its superior capabilities and reliability, as well as the extraordinary customer support of our team members. We will remain committed to our customers by ensuring that the HondaJet Elite S continues to set a new standard in business aviation."

About the HondaJet Elite S

The HondaJet Elite S is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite S incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite S cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an industry first Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and highly customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite.

Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to improving lives through personal mobility, while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite S remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operations, the HondaJet Elite S continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality, and value.

