ENGINE Names Melissa Brown Executive Producer, Frank Normandin Senior Account Director and Katie Schade Senior Account Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, today announced three key appointments to its Account and Production teams: Melissa Brown, Executive Producer, Frank Normandin, Senior Account Director, and Katie Schade, Senior Account Director.

"We're excited about the growth of the agency and these hires will help us build on that momentum," said Steve Scutellaro, SVP, Managing Director, ENGINE Agency. "Melissa, Frank, and Katie are deeply talented and will make a significant impact on both our clients' businesses and our agency's culture."

Brown comes to ENGINE with 15+ years of experience beginning at Saatchi & Saatchi, where she produced traditional media but quickly embraced a multidisciplinary approach. Throughout her career, she has touched many brands, big and small, winning awards along the way. Her extensive portfolio includes digital content she's produced for brands in a range of sectors, including retail, jewelry, food/beverage, toys, and pharmaceuticals as well as consumer rebranding projects and work for start-ups. At ENGINE, her responsibilities include overseeing and ensuring a high standard on all multi-platform productions within the agency. Her current client focus is Aruba Tourism Authority, Credible and HBO.

"Melissa is a unicorn—the rare type of producer who can pull off any type of project from big brand TV to more scrappy jobs produced by our internal studio," said Scutellaro. "She's the perfect person to lead our production department and cement our ability to execute craft at any scale."

Normandin is a passionate, insights-driven creative marketer with 10+ years of experience. He joins ENGINE from VCCP New York, where he helped open the Manhattan office while serving as the North American lead on the global Shell Oil business (he led the Pennzoil and Rotella brands). He also launched 360 campaigns for a variety of brands entering the U.S. market, specifically Violife Vegan Cheese and LetsGetChecked, an at-home, virtual healthcare brand.

Prior to VCCP, Frank spent five years at Swift Agency in Portland, Oregon fostering and developing brands across social and digital platforms. He launched the social community for YouTube Music ahead of the platform release and managed evergreen social content and campaigns for Google Hardware, the Nestle portfolio (including SweeTarts, Stouffer's, Buitoni, and HotPockets), Starbucks, and more.

He leads the HBO team at ENGINE and supports @HBO, @HBOMAX, and @MAXMOVIES. He'll also partner with leadership and cross-functional teams within ENGINE to grow the Warner business.

"Frank brings with him deep social expertise and the unique ability to lead our HBO Max client, which is not only significant in size but something that moves extremely fast," Scutellaro added. "Entertainment marketing is demanding, and Frank is a calming force among the chaos."

Schade has worked in client service in traditional and digital advertising for nearly 15 years, and is passionate about all things' strategy, creative and production. She joined ENGINE to run the Aruba Tourism Authority account and works on the APEI business and recently acquired Paw Patrol 10th Anniversary project. Early in her career, Schade worked in the toy and game category, where she learned the ins and outs of advertising while in service of some of her childhood favorites. As digital advertising became more mainstream, she shifted her focus to all things social, managing digital accounts for popular CPG brands like Frito Lay, Rolaids and Nestlé.

"Katie has a long track record of success on high-profile integrated accounts, and her hospitality experience makes her a great fit to lead our Aruba Tourism team that stretches across all aspects of ENGINE," said Scutellaro. "And technically, she's a boomerang, having worked at Deep Focus (which was acquired by ENGINE), so we feel lucky to have her back and proud that folks want to return."

