Australian Open and Infosys extend Digital Innovation Partnership until 2026

The extended collaboration with Tennis Australia will introduce enhanced broadcast match statistics and new initiatives to make tennis more accessible for all, while continuing to develop innovative digital stakeholder experiences

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026. The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media. The multi-year commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event. The collaboration aims to focus across 4 key areas:

Enhanced broadcast statistics to increase fan engagement: Beginning at AO22, Infosys is bringing all-new stats for tennis fans globally, providing insights and perspectives to analyse the game differently. These will consist of fascinating data points such as pressure point metrics, how players capitalize on early breaks in sets, and historical records broken by a player through the course of the tournament.

Deliver new innovations for fans, players, and the media: Tennis Australia and Infosys will build groundbreaking innovations and discover new digital tools for AO stakeholders. Through the Infosys Tennis Platform, match center features for the fans will make its way to the mobile app, while seeing several new enhancements, helping them take a virtual seat on the court and deep dive into data of their favorite matches. Advanced coaching through AI videos will continue to help players & coaches strategize their game better and breathtaking moments from multiple matches will be published using AI Shot of the Day.

Driving the digital experience vision: Driving the 360 digital experience vision for the Australian Open in the next decade begins with an end-to-end design assessment of a fan's digital touchpoints with the AO. Areas for growth will be identified and world class innovation will place the fan right in the middle of the digital experience.

Digital for inclusivity and greater access to the underprivileged and grassroots community: Leveraging Infosys Springboard , the teams will work together on various digital skilling and inclusivity initiatives to help under-represented communities while also positively impacting grassroots tennis in the region. Leveraging, the teams will work together on various digital skilling and inclusivity initiatives to help under-represented communities while also positively impacting grassroots tennis in the region.

https://videos.infosys.com/watch/ihytYhk8nHtT4jQ7hSBkZL

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Infosys and Region Head, Australia and New Zealand said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia for a further five years, and to continue reimagining the Australian Open's world-class digital offerings. For us, this collaboration is about digital innovation providing greater access to the wonderful sport of tennis and helping to build it into a truly global and inclusive game."

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director said, "We are excited to extend our partnership with Infosys until 2026 as part of our ongoing journey of innovation. We look forward to working together to continue to change the way fans, players, coaches and audiences around the world engage with the Australian Open and our sport."

For further information on the Infosys and Australian Open Digital Innovation Partnership, visit Infosys.com/AusOpen.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Infosys